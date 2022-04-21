Instacart Is Launching AI Technology That Rings Up Groceries From Your Cart

Courtesy of Instacart

Instacart has already revolutionized the way we grocery shop by cutting out the task of trekking to your nearest Whole Foods. But now, the delivery platform is making in-real-life shopping easier, too, with the introduction of an AI technology that rings up groceries directly from your cart. After acquiring tech company Caper last year, Instacart has launched two AI-powered ways to pay: the Caper Cart and Caper Counter. The first auto-detects your cart contents and scans the items directly for a nearly immediate checkout experience. The Caper Carts are currently in the pilot mode, but at major retailers across the US with plans for further rollout soon.

As for the Caper Counter, which has just recently launched at Boston's Fenway Stadium and Pittsburgh's Heinz Field in partnership with Aramark Sports + Entertainment, it can visually identify items by their shape, color, key features, and sizes so you can purchase everything contact-free and 65% faster than the traditional way. "We are excited to introduce Caper Counter to baseball fans this season and elevate the concessions experience with a method in which guests can quickly and seamlessly grab their favorite snack and get back to their seats to enjoy the game with their family and friends," Vice President of Product Design and Development at Aramark Alicia Woznicki said in a press release. The Caper Counters are slated for further ballpark rollouts in partnership with Aramark, while the company is also planning to integrate the technology at convenience stores nationwide. "Nothing compares to the experience of attending a game in person at the stadium, but we know fans increasingly want a more engaging, seamless and contact-free checkout experience. By helping to speed up the checkout experience, fans can spend less time buying their peanuts and beer and more time where they want to—in the stands, cheering on their team," Vice President of Engineering at Instacart Lindon Gao added in the release.

