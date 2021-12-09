Instagram Is Finally Bringing Back the Feature Fans Have Been Demanding for Years

Instagram has seen its fair share of software changes throughout the years. Who remembers the toxic activity feed that let you check in on your ex's most-recent likes? While I can't say I personally miss that particular stomach ache-inducing feature, there are a few things I long for—and no, I'm not talking about the Clarendon filter.

Instagram users have long demanded the app's chronological feed order return, and now, the social media giant is finally bringing it back. IG is planning to roll out "a version" of its previous iteration beginning next year, according to Engadget.

During a Senate hearing on Instagram and teen safety Wednesday, company head Adam Mosseri said that he is supportive of "giving people the option to have a chronological feed."