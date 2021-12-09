Instagram Is Finally Bringing Back the Feature Fans Have Been Demanding for Years
And no, it's not the following activity feed. Sorry to our exes!
Instagram has seen its fair share of software changes throughout the years. Who remembers the toxic activity feed that let you check in on your ex's most-recent likes? While I can't say I personally miss that particular stomach ache-inducing feature, there are a few things I long for—and no, I'm not talking about the Clarendon filter.
Instagram users have long demanded the app's chronological feed order return, and now, the social media giant is finally bringing it back. IG is planning to roll out "a version" of its previous iteration beginning next year, according to Engadget.
During a Senate hearing on Instagram and teen safety Wednesday, company head Adam Mosseri said that he is supportive of "giving people the option to have a chronological feed."
"We're currently working on a version of a chronological feed that we hope to launch next year," Mosseri said, noting that this has been in the works "for months," and it is slated for a first-quarter launch.
Instagram confirmed the news on Twitter Wednesday, writing, "We want people to have meaningful control over their experience. We've been experimenting with Favorites, a way for you to decide whose posts you want to see higher up, and we're working on another option to see posts from people you follow in chronological order."
Both 'Favorites' and the return of the chronological feed, however, will be optional.