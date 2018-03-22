Instagram Is Finally Changing One of the Worst Things About Using It

Good news, Instagrammers. It turns out incessant complaining can actually pay off, because the photo-sharing app just announced that it will be tweaking its algorithm to address the concerns of many users who hated when it switched to displaying posts in non-chronological order. Namely, it's going to be changing things so that you'll start seeing more recently posted photos and videos in your feed first again. Finally.
In an effort to quell discontent among users, the Facebook-owned app said on Thursday that it's going to cut down on the possibility that you'll be seeing days-old posts from accounts you follow when you first launch the app. Instead, they're going to "ensure that newer posts are more likely to appear first in the feed."
The news follows a wave of criticism the company received after its 2016 algorithm change, which tweaked the way the feed had functioned for years -- by displaying photo and video posts in reverse chronological order -- to one similar to Facebook's, so that people were seeing things in non-chronological order. In other words, it seems Instagram has had a change of heart, and what was old is new again.
The announcement also mentioned that it's starting to test a "New Posts" button, which will take you straight to the latest posts in your feed.
Here's to the power of collective bitching and moaning!
h/t Gizmodo
