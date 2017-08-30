An Instagram Bug Allowed Hackers to Access Users' Personal Information

A flaw in Instagram's API may have allowed "one or more" hackers to access user phone numbers and email addresses. According to an email from Instagram, the hackers were targeting verified members.
The network emailed verified users Wednesday out of "an abundance of caution." The platform reassured users that their passwords had not been compromised. "We fixed the bug swiftly and are running a thorough investigation," a spokesperson told Mashable.
Instagram only confirmed they knew of one user who had their information accessed.
Instagram, which has more than 700 million users worldwide, encouraged users to be "extra vigilant" about account security. It also suggested users enable two-factor authentication. Though, it's not clear a lack of vigilance on the part of users is to blame.
From the available information, it appears to affect a relatively small number of users. At least, compared to massive events like the hack Yahoo revealed late last year.
"High-profile Instagram users" may have been the target, but the bug was presumably not limited to verified users. The recommended security measures are good advice for all users, whether or not they have a blue checkmark by their handle.
h/t Mashable
