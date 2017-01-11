Get Ready for Live Videos to Clog Your Instagram Feed

In an effort to make your smartphone even more capable of broadcasting your whereabouts 24-7, Instagram is rolling out live video capabilities this week. The company has been majorly revamping its product this year, swapping out its chronological feed for one based on an algorithm, eschewing its old logo and design for a flashier new one, and initiating the Snapchat-inspired Stories feature.
For the Live feature to work, simply activate the camera and click the “Live” button. It’s literally that simple to use your phone as a conduit for live video. The live videos will only be temporary, unlike the feature offered on Snapchat Stories and Facebook, so you’ll have more precedent to really make an impression with those fleeting broadcasts.
The new feature was originally announced in November, in conjunction with disappearing photos and videos in direct group messages. At the time, the company released a video showing how the thing works:
You’re able to share live video for up to an hour, as followers can chime in with likes and comments. Live video is rolling out over the course of this week to every Instagram user in the United States.
Last week, Instagram unveiled comment reactions and the ability to remove unwanted followers without having to block them. There’s more to that update as well, as users can now reply to and deactivate comments on certain threads. Instagram's recent updates make the app more like parent company Facebook, which is just starting to push 360-degree live video onto the market, and constantly trying to stay relevant.
