Get Ready for Live Videos to Clog Your Instagram Feed

In an effort to make your smartphone even more capable of broadcasting your whereabouts 24-7, Instagram is rolling out live video capabilities this week. The company has been majorly revamping its product this year, swapping out its chronological feed for one based on an algorithm, eschewing its old logo and design for a flashier new one, and initiating the Snapchat-inspired Stories feature.

For the Live feature to work, simply activate the camera and click the “Live” button. It’s literally that simple to use your phone as a conduit for live video. The live videos will only be temporary, unlike the feature offered on Snapchat Stories and Facebook, so you’ll have more precedent to really make an impression with those fleeting broadcasts.