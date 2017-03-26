Instagram Is Starting to Censor 'Sensitive' Content in Your Feed

While you're busy looking at stunning photos of lobster rolls, jealously-inducing vacation shots, and beautiful professional photography on Instagram, the site's moderators are constantly working behind the scenes to keep offensive content from reaching your eyes. Now, the app is taking its efforts to the next level by obscuring some images with a blurred overlay before you can view them.

Instagram announced late last week that it's about to start adding a blurred "warning screen" to images and videos that contain what it describes as "sensitive" content. The posts will still appear in your feed and on profiles, but you'll have to tap a button (yes, another tap) to remove the blurred overlay before you can actually see the images. Specifically, the warning reads, "This photo contains sensitive content which some users may find offensive or disturbing."