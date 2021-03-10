Instagram Lite Lets Users Stay Connected Without Using Too Much Data

As of Wednesday, March 10, people in 170 countries around the globe can download Instagram Lite, a stripped-down version of Instagram designed to make the platform more accessible to people with minimal phone storage, limited data, or poor internet connection.

“No matter where they are, people want to be entertained and inspired by those that they love,” said Michelle Lourie, an Israel-based product manager for Facebook, in a blog post. “It’s difficult to do that on Instagram with an entry-level phone that has storage constraints.”

Instagram Lite only requires 2 MB to download, a drastic difference from the 30 MB required for the original version. It has most of the same capabilities as Instagram: It can do videos, it has a messaging function, and you can post Stories with GIFs and stickers.

The most notable differences are in the details. The team removed some excessive, data-rich features, like animations and AR filters. Much of the app's code is also offloaded into the cloud to minimize its impact.

“Our teams build these lightweight versions of our apps for people with low connectivity or limited data plans because our basic premise is to leave no one behind,” adds Tzach Hadar, Director of Product Management at Facebook Tel Aviv, one of the largest strategic engineering hubs for Facebook globally. “We wanted the Instagram experience to remain fast, high-quality and reliable, irrespective of the device, platform and network people are on.”

Instagram Lite is currently only available to Android users in the Google Play Store.