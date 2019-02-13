Instagram Model Bitten on the Butt by Wild Beach Pig During Photo Shoot

It's natural to feel envious of people on Instagram. After all, there's a whole class of folks whose entire job is to make you jealous of their Valencia-filter-perfect lives. But, as the old saying goes, no one, not even an Instagram model, is above getting bit on the butt by a wild pig.
The unlucky woman in this clip is Michelle Lewin, a Venezuelan Instagram fitness model with no less than 13.4 million followers. She was shooting on Big Major Cay island in Exuma, the Bahamas, as one does when one is an Instagram model with millions of followers. The beach they were shooting on is famous for its population of wild pigs, which roam about and swim in the water. It's a whole thing.
In fact, Insider points out that in 2017, Lewin was the third highest-paid fitness Instagram star in the world, and was likely making more than $10,000 per post. And yet, this did not save her from being bitten on the posterior by a pig.
To her credit, she seems to have taken the whole incident in stride. She posted this video on her own page, after all, and as the video zooms in to show the bite mark, she laughs.
Let this be a lesson to all of us.
h/t Insider
