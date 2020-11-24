Instagram's Most Buzzed-About 'Thanksgiving' Pies by State Are Shocking
The social media service tossed the Holy Trinity of Thanksgiving pies right out the window.
Pies are a central part of American Thanksgiving. They're the final indulgence once we've feasted on roasted turkey and side dishes, a signal to the tryptophan that we're ready to be horizontal. Many people expect the classics—pumpkin, apple, pecan—or some combination of the three, but a new chart released by Instagram suggests that the Holy Trinity of Thanksgiving pies may no longer dominate the holiday.
The social media company's "pie chart" maps the most popular Thanksgiving pie flavor in every state, but it doesn't take a detective to notice that something's not quite right. Where's all the apple? When did pumpkin get replaced by sweet potato? Are strawberries and blueberries even in season right now? I feel dizzy.
Instagram "sourced the data based on the likes and mentions of pie flavors [in November] from in-feed and Instagram Story posts—and concluded these as the favorites for each state," according to a press release. The flavor with the most buzz in each state was deemed the favorite, which probably isn't a statistically sound conclusion given the limitations, but it's one way to go about finding answers and the results have our attention.
Eight flavors made their way to the map: cranberry, sweet potato, cherry, blueberry, pecan, strawberry, pumpkin, and apple. Take a look.
At first, it seemed bizarre that cranberry and sweet potato were the most prominent flavors—captivating 14 and 11 states, respectively—but this whole year was bizarre, so we won't get hung up on it. They're at least Thanksgiving flavors, so even though we wouldn't expect them to be the most buzzy pies this season, it's not hard to see why they'd be popular.
What's most disorienting is how few states favored pecan, pumpkin, and apple, which anecdotally should have ranked highest. Six states prioritized pecan (the hotly debated nut tied with blueberry and cherry), three Western states prioritized pumpkin, and if you squint super hard, you'll see that only one state—Connecticut—prioritized apple, long considered America's favorite.
Then there's strawberry, which somehow won over four states. Strawberry pie is the most summer thing imaginable, so this doesn't make sense, but it's just not worth losing sleep over. You do you, South Dakota, Idaho, Kentucky, and Hawaii.
Maybe people aren't posting about the classics as much because they're not as unique and flashy. Let's just hope that's what's happening here.
Here's the full pie breakdown:
Alabama: Pecan
Alaska: Blueberry
Arizona: Pumpkin
Arkansas: Pecan
California: Pumpkin
Colorado: Cherry
Connecticut: Apple
Delaware: Sweet potato
Washington, DC: Sweet potato
Florida: Pecan
Georgia: Sweet potato
Hawaii: Strawberry
Idaho: Strawberry
Illinois: Cranberry
Indiana: Pecan
Iowa: Cranberry
Kansas: Cranberry
Kentucky: Strawberry
Louisiana: Sweet potato
Maine: Blueberry
Maryland: Sweet potato
Massachusetts: Cranberry
Michigan: Cherry
Minnesota: Cranberry
Mississippi: Sweet potato
Missouri: Cherry
Montana: Cranberry
Nebraska: Cranberry
Nevada: Pumpkin
New Hampshire: Cranberry
New Jersey: Blueberry
New Mexico: Cherry
New York: Blueberry
North Carolina: Sweet potato
North Dakota: Cherry
Ohio: Sweet potato
Oklahoma: Blueberry
Oregon: Cranberry
Pennsylvania: Sweet potato
Rhode Island: Cranberry
South Carolina: Pecan
South Dakota: Strawberry
Tennessee: Sweet potato
Texas: Pecan
Utah: Blueberry
Vermont: Cranberry
Virginia: Sweet potato
Washington: Cranberry
West Virginia: Cherry
Wisconsin: Cranberry
Wyoming: Cranberry
