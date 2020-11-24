Instagram's Most Buzzed-About 'Thanksgiving' Pies by State Are Shocking

Pies are a central part of American Thanksgiving. They're the final indulgence once we've feasted on roasted turkey and side dishes, a signal to the tryptophan that we're ready to be horizontal. Many people expect the classics—pumpkin, apple, pecan—or some combination of the three, but a new chart released by Instagram suggests that the Holy Trinity of Thanksgiving pies may no longer dominate the holiday.

The social media company's "pie chart" maps the most popular Thanksgiving pie flavor in every state, but it doesn't take a detective to notice that something's not quite right. Where's all the apple? When did pumpkin get replaced by sweet potato? Are strawberries and blueberries even in season right now? I feel dizzy.

Instagram "sourced the data based on the likes and mentions of pie flavors [in November] from in-feed and Instagram Story posts—and concluded these as the favorites for each state," according to a press release. The flavor with the most buzz in each state was deemed the favorite, which probably isn't a statistically sound conclusion given the limitations, but it's one way to go about finding answers and the results have our attention.

Eight flavors made their way to the map: cranberry, sweet potato, cherry, blueberry, pecan, strawberry, pumpkin, and apple. Take a look.