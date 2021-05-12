Instagram Now Lets You Add Pronouns to Your Profile

Instagram often rolls out updates—things like new filters and features like Reels. Its latest addition is way bigger than any of that, though. The app now allows users to include pronouns in their accounts without putting it in their usernames or bios.

Earlier this week, Instagram announced that users would be able to display up to four pronouns next to their profile name, according to Mashable. Pronouns appear in a slightly faded text on users’ accounts, so they’re visible to all unless you choose to restrict that info to your followers only. The decision to add pronouns is completely up to you as the feature is optional. You can also change or remove them at any point.

“We are giving people more tools to express themselves on Instagram,” a Facebook company spokesperson told Mashable. “Sharing pronouns has been widely adopted by our community, and with this feature we hope to normalize the adoption further.”

Ready to add your pronouns to your account? First you’ll need to know how. All you have to do is open Instagram, click Edit Profile and then hit the field labeled Pronouns, then type in your pronouns. That’s when you’ll also see an option to hide your pronouns from people who don’t follow you. If you’re under 18, this option will be the default. Instagram hopes that doing so will prevent harassment and also help people who aren’t full out yet remain comfortable.