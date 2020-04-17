You Can Now Order Food Directly Through the Instagram App

We're all guilty of wasting time on Instagram, scrolling aimlessly through a black hole of fame-hungry influencers, high school acquaintances, and exes you still hate-follow. But your social media habit doesn't have to be entirely counterproductive. The photo and video-sharing platform is introducing several new features, allowing users to support the restaurant and bar industry with one quick click, the company announced on Thursday.
Instagram's newly-implemented buttons and stickers gives us the power to buy gift cards, order food delivery, and donate to businesses directly through the app. So if you actually start using the new updates to help local businesses you can call that 'gram habit your charity work.
"Small businesses are an important part of our community, and many are facing immense challenges during the COVID‑19 crisis," the company said in a statement April 16. "Today, we’re making it easier to discover gift cards, online food orders, and fundraisers on Instagram so you can support the businesses you love."
Send Foodz: Japan Village
If you click the fundraiser button (the rollout is currently underway, FYI) on either an Instagram story or profile, the platform will automatically direct you to sister site Facebook so you can donate directly on the fundraiser page. The food delivery and gift card options, which already hit IG on Thursday in both the US and Canada, work pretty similarly. Tap the button or sticker land on the restaurant's delivery partner page.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.