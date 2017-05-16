Meet the Guy Who Turns Tasty Sushi Into Sculptures of Sneakers

As with all foods, there are right ways to eat sushi and wrong ways to eat sushi, but it may surprise you to learn that turning your sushi into insanely detailed sneaker art is not one of them -- especially when the results look this cool. That's what Yujia Hu, under the apt Instagram alias TheOnigiriArt, does in his spare time, building beautiful edible art out of rice, fish, nori, and everything else you eat when you eat sushi. He's made recreations of classic kicks from Nike, Converse, Adidas, and more, as well as killer replicas of characters from Star Wars, the Alien franchise, and even Barack Obama.
Hu broke down his process for creating these in an email to Thrillist. He first began experimenting with new techniques of making sushi a year ago, recreating "iconic basketball characters" out of onigiri. "Inevitably, I’ve been then influenced by the kicks mania," he said. "The first pair of sneaker I reproduced [was the] Nike Air Jordan," which you can see below.
We also asked what he's got coming up next, and he replied: "Actually I have been thinking about recreating the dragon of Game of Thrones, but I have to study it a lot because it's pretty difficult, it has a lot of details!"
With the new season of Game of Thrones on the way soon, that'll be a timely addition to the collection. Scroll down for a selection of Hu's finest work, and follow him on Instagram to check out more.
