Instagram Is Now Internally Testing Its Own BeReal Feature

Instagram used to be the place where you posted a single photo of your food, or a selfie, or all your friends together on the beach. It was meant, at least by my interpretation of the name, to be a place where you could quickly share a snippet of your life or interests and see your friends share the same. It has undergone a series of transformations in the 12 years since the app launched.

When Facebook acquired the social media platform, your feed transformed repeatedly. First came the ads, then stories, then the suggested posts, then Reels. The app tries to offer the features of every other platform, offering TikTok-style videos and Snapchat-style DMs. It seems like Instagram went from a place where you could see photos from your friend's weekend trip upstate to where you get marketed a 35-second video on why you should rent a cabin upstate.

Now, as yet another new social media platform gains popularity, Instagram is rumored to be testing out a way to mimic its own version. BeReal, a French app launched in 2020, is a breath of fresh air, a platform that offers users a chance to post once a day and see unfiltered unposed moments from friends.