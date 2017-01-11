Instagram's New Update Lets You React to Comments and Low-Key Remove Followers

Instagram has already changed a lot this year with the launch of its new logo and design, the controversial non-chronological feed, and of course, Instagram Stories. But now, the social media platform is finally making big changes to how comments and followers work that arguably should have existed years ago.

Instagram CEO and co-Founder Kevin Systrom announced the changes in an official blog post on Tuesday morning, saying they're part of its ongoing efforts to ensure the social app is safe and "a positive place for self-expression" for everyone. The new tools are simple, but also huge; specifically, the ability to like and reply to comments, the ability to turn off comments on certain posts, and even the ability to easily remove followers from your private account without having to block them. The company is also adding a feature that lets you anonymously report self-injury posts from people who many need support.