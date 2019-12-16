Instagram Will Now Warn You Before Posting a 'Potentially Offensive' Caption

This year has been a transformative one for Instagram -- and I'm not talking about those presets you bought for your feed. The company has introduced and eliminated numerous features. It's doing away with likes, nixed the activity page so you can no longer "check in" on your most recent fling, and now, it's warning users before they post a potentially offensive caption.
On Monday, Instagram announced the brand-new feature as part of its continued effort to fight online bullying and harassment. Beginning now, you'll be notified ahead of time if what you're about to post may violate app rules.
"When someone writes a caption for a feed post and our AI detects the caption as potentially offensive, they will receive a prompt informing them that their caption is similar to those reported for bullying," the company said in a statement. "They will have the opportunity to edit their caption before it's posted."
Basically, this will save you from Instagram jail and, you know, hurting anyone's feelings. It doesn't appear that'll restrict you completely, but rather, provide you a second look to evaluate whether it's worth actually posting. Of course, you shouldn't be posting offensive captions anyway, so hopefully, this is a feature you won't need.
h/t Mashable
