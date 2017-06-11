Here's Why Popular Instagrammers Are Begging You to Turn on Notifications

While Instagram's controversial new algorithm likely won't affect your ability to score six whole likes on a Mayfair-filtered photo of your boozy al fresco brunch, lots of Instagram "personalities," brands, and D-list celebrities are freaking out over concerns that killing the longtime chronological order will bury their important photos under better posts in your timeline.
To combat the apparently horrific (however, yet to be seen) effects of the dreaded algorithm, many notable Instagram users -- from Kylie Jenner to Marc Jacobs -- are downright begging their legions of followers to turn on push notifications for their photos with a flood of annoying posts showing an arrow pointing to the notifications toggle button. As any true creeper knows, the button has been around for a while, but many think the basic feature is their only hope for racking up the zillion likes they need to survive:
Make no mistake: the loss of Instagram's chronological order will probably be annoying and certainly seems to detract from what the mobile app's name suggests. But it probably won't lead to the end of the world, although that would probably look fantastic in Valencia.
