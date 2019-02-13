The 'World Record Egg' on Instagram Finally Cracked Open During the Super Bowl

Considering Super Bowl 53 was an epic dud on pretty much all fronts, there's no shame in admitting you dozed off for a few during the Big Game. Though, if you also slept through the best commercials, you might have missed a moment that perfectly encapsulates the weirdness of branded social media in 2019. We're referring, of course, to a Hulu ad during which the Instagram-famous "World Record Egg" cracked open to reveal an unexpected surprise.
On Friday, the account behind the World Famous Egg -- the one that recently bested Kylie Jenner's record for having most-liked Instagram post of all time -- teased that it would be be revealing something big on Hulu right after the Super Bowl. Hype has built up around the stock image egg, dubbed "Eugene, particularly in the wake of articles speculating about who created it and just how much money brands might be willing to pay to be the first to "crack" out of it. Then, on Sunday night, a 30-second spot debuted on the streaming platform, and yep, the egg cracked. However, the biggest surprise of the bit was that the reveal wasn't to promote a company or brand that may have paid through the nose for the opportunity, but instead served as a mental health PSA.
In the clip, which was later posted to the egg's account on Monday, the egg's shell cracks, due to all the social media "pressure," and suggests that if you're feeling similarly that you should talk to someone. It ultimately directs viewers to the site TalkingEgg.info, which hosts a list of mental health organizations and resources in countries across the world.
It was an unexpected twist in the saga of the World Famous Egg account, which experts believed could potentially fetch upwards of $10 million for its first branded post. However, the folks behind the Egg, who were unmasked as a London-based advertising professional and two friends in a New York Times story published Sunday morning, wanted to make sure they were able to spread a message of positivity.
“People have fallen in love with this egg, and Eugene the egg wants to continue to spread positive messages,” one of its creators told the Times in an interview. “We’ve had plenty of amazing offers and opportunities that have come on to the table. So many. We’ve not really been sharing details because we don’t think this is about us. This is about Eugene the egg and what the egg can do."
Reactions to the stunt were mostly positive on Twitter following its big "cracking" debut. It's also likely it will continue making similar reveals promoting different causes, though its creators are remaining mum on any details.
Kind of nice to know not every social media influencer out there is a greedy, fame-hungry monster.
h/t Eater
