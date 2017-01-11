Instagram Finally Lets You Save Other People's Photos

For years now, if you wanted to save someone's photo on Instagram -- creepy as that may be -- you've either had to take a screenshot on your phone or surreptitiously download it from Instagram's website. But that's finally about to change, thanks to a simple new feature Instagram announced Wednesday. Finally.

That's right: now you can easily save other people's photos for later, you know, so you can drool over your friend's insanely plump lobster roll or feel crippled with envy over your co-worker's spectacular trip to Iceland -- for longer. All you have to do is tap the new Bookmark button that appears under posts in your feed (see the example below), and those photos will be saved to a private new tab on your profile, according to Instagram. And, yes, the photos you save are only visible to you. That's it -- it's that simple.