Instagram Finally Lets You Save Other People's Photos

For years now, if you wanted to save someone's photo on Instagram -- creepy as that may be -- you've either had to take a screenshot on your phone or surreptitiously download it from Instagram's website. But that's finally about to change, thanks to a simple new feature Instagram announced Wednesday. Finally.
That's right: now you can easily save other people's photos for later, you know, so you can drool over your friend's insanely plump lobster roll or feel crippled with envy over your co-worker's spectacular trip to Iceland -- for longer. All you have to do is tap the new Bookmark button that appears under posts in your feed (see the example below), and those photos will be saved to a private new tab on your profile, according to Instagram. And, yes, the photos you save are only visible to you. That's it -- it's that simple.
Oh, and in case you're wondering, the person whose photo you save will not be notified when you save it. Additionally, Instagram won't keep a count of how many times your photos are saved as it does with likes or video views, according to a spokesperson.
The new feature will roll out to everyone's Instagram accounts worldwide on Wednesday. Just this week, the social media platform unleashed a new live video feature, and last week, it unveiled a Facebook-like comment system and the ability to remove followers from your private account, among other updates. Basically, all those features Instagram has been sorely lacking for years are finally happening. All we need now is a new setting that automatically unfollows people when they post multiple vacation photos in a row.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.