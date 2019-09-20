An Instant Pot Egg Hack is Disturbing the Citizens of Twitter

Though sadly dated in the era of Twitter, Instagram, and -- dare we say it -- TikTok, Facebook still manages to be a small gathering place for those threaded by a common interest. There's high school alumni groups to stay in touch with your junior year bully, Starbucks's eerie pumpkin spice lover's group devoted to all things fall, and then there's the Instant Pot Community that provides recipes: some genius, some appetizing, and some downright disturbing.
Yesterday, the Instant Pot group went viral on Twitter for an off-putting image shared to the Facebook group. The offending photo -- a depiction of eggs dumped into a bundt pan and cooked into one massive, hard-boiled ring -- was posted to the Facebook group September 19 and caught the eye of writer Marshall Bright, who shared the cursed picture with Twitter.
'Mindhunter's' Holt McCallany Talks About His Favorite Serial Killers Over Tequila
Immediately, the photo began haunting other internet dwellers who are just trying to navigate the already toxic Twitter environment without being attacked by a gelatinous looking band of eggs. But again, this is The Internet and no one is safe.
Surprisingly, some people didn't think the loop of cooked eggs was so bad, and would even consider eating it.
Whichever side you stand on in the egg circlet debate, we can all agree that the long egg memes that resurfaced because of it are gems:
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.