Food & Drink

People Are Revealing Their Most Genius Instant Ramen Hacks on Reddit Right Now

By Published On 11/29/2017 By Published On 11/29/2017
shutterstock.com

Trending

related

How to Get the Best Seat in Economy Class

related

Jimmy Buffet’s Planning an Entire Margaritaville-Themed Hotel in NYC

related

The Deepest Fish Ever Caught Will Give You Nightmares

related

Chipotle Is Making a Huge Change

Instant ramen is a beautiful thing, as long as you take it for what it is. Where else can you get dog-level dependability for goldfish prices? As to whether it's healthy, per se, that's beside the point. Instant ramen tastes good enough to eat and seems to do an OK job keeping us alive, and we should be grateful for that.

But sometimes you want to be more than just "kept alive." Sometimes you want to chop some stuff up and enjoy color beyond several shades of beige. If that's how you're feeling, check out of this list of Redditors' budget strategies, with noodle hacks from ramen regulars and even an ex-convict's recipe for "jailhouse jambalaya."

After you graduate from those recipes, check out these tips from a legendary ramen chef to see how a pro approaches it.

Comment from discussion Reddit, what do you add in Ramen to make it taste better?.
Comment from discussion Reddit, what do you add in Ramen to make it taste better?.
Comment from discussion Reddit, what do you add in Ramen to make it taste better?.
Comment from discussion Reddit, what do you add in Ramen to make it taste better?.
Comment from discussion Reddit, what do you add in Ramen to make it taste better?.
Comment from discussion Reddit, what do you add in Ramen to make it taste better?.
Comment from discussion Reddit, what do you add in Ramen to make it taste better?.
Comment from discussion Reddit, what do you add in Ramen to make it taste better?.
Comment from discussion Reddit, what do you add in Ramen to make it taste better?.
Comment from discussion Reddit, what do you add in Ramen to make it taste better?.
Comment from discussion Reddit, what do you add in Ramen to make it taste better?.

Probably skip these dishes if you're trying to impress a date, but they certainly beat those grainy spice packets.

h/t Food & Wine

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

James Chrisman is a News Writer at Thrillist who apologizes if you're really into snakes. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @james_chrisman2.

Stuff You'll Like