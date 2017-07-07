This Terrifying Map Reveals How Much Hotter Your City Is Going To Get by 2100

It's tough to overstate just how far-reaching the consequences of climate change are and will continue to be. Besides making allergy season even more annoying, spurring early Springs, and ya' know, flooding coastal regions and killing off entire species, it's going to usher in some astonishingly high summer temperatures in places that simply aren't prepared to handle them. Now, thanks to some forward-thinking climate scientists, we have a better idea just how much hotter the world's cities may get by the year 2100.
Spoiler: you may want to start looking at property in northern Canada.
The map, which was created by the World Meteorological Association and non-profit news organization Climate Central, allows you to see just how hot certain cities may become by matching a locale's potential future average summer temp with that of the modern day high temp in a different city (which, by and large, is located in a dramatically different climate). So, for instance, according to the map's projections, Chicago's average summer temperature in 2100 will be as hot as Juarez, Mexico's summer right now. That is, if we don't kickstart at least moderate emissions cuts ASAP.
The map is meant to better inform the public of just what's at stake if we don't get emissions under control. Specifically, it allows you to toggle between two scenarios: the temperature at 2100 if we cut carbon emissions in half between now and then (roughly the parameters set forth in the Paris Climate Agreement), and the temperature at 2100 if we don't do anything. Temps will rise from their current averages under both scenarios, but the latter leads to some truly horrifying conditions.
In fact, if nothing is done, there are no places currently on earth to compare the heat that up to a dozen cities will experience. Baghdad alone will experience average temps of 121 degrees Fahrenheit, which does not bode well for health, safety, or infrastructure (a recent extreme heatwave in the Southwest US -- which peaked in the low 120s -- was enough to prompt serious excessive heat warnings and even ground planes).
If those numbers aren't enough to freak you out, the team behind the map also highlighted the cities whose temperatures will rise at a faster rate than others. Here's how many degrees those disproportionately affected locales will rise if emissions remain unchecked:
Budapest, Hungary -- 13.8°F
Ljublijana, Slovenia -- 13.8°F
Sarajevo, Bosnia -- 14°F
Zagreb, Croatia -- 14°F
Yerevan, Armenia -- 14.1°F
Bucharest, Romania -- 14.3°F
Madrid, Spain -- 14.4°F
Belgrade, Serbia -- 14.9°F
Skopje, Macedonia -- 15.1°F
Sofia, Bulgaria -- 15.1°F
It's no wonder why cities are the ones feeling particularly emboldened to prevent us from ushering in some sweaty, sun-burnt hellscape.
