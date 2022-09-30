Everywhere You Can Get Free & Cheap Coffee on International Coffee Day

There is usually some kind of logic to food holidays. National Ice Cream Day lands in July, when it’s hot and something cold sounds good. National Pumpkin Day falls on October 26, just days before a holiday where the logo is basically a pumpkin. National Hamburger Day lands on… a day. Yet, somehow, National Coffee Day and International Coffee Day don’t have enough foresight to spread out their coffee-themed celebration and the inevitable deals that follow. National Coffee Day falls on September 29 this year. Then, just a couple of days later, it’s International Coffee Day on October 1. It doesn't make much sense, but since we drink coffee every morning, you might as well take advantage. As far as discounts and free coffee go, National Coffee Day is the big one in the US. There are fewer deals out there on International Coffee Day. Still, there are deals on a cup of coffee or a bag of beans if you’re looking for them. To help you make the most of the day(s) we celebrate caffeine, here are the best deals you’re going to find on International Coffee Day.

Thrillist TV History of The History of the McRib

Free Coffee on International Coffee Day Stan's Donuts & Coffee

The deal: Get a free small coffee or cold brew when you order through the Stan's app.

When: October 1 Bluestone Lane

The deal: You can head to this link and you'll earn yourself a totally free coffee at any of Bluestone's 60 locations.

When: Through October 1 Smoothie King

The deal: If you're a Healthy Rewards member, you can get a free 20-ounce smoothie when you buy any coffee or espresso smoothie.

When: Through October 2 Peet's

The deal: Buy a one-pound bag of coffee beans and you'll get a free small drip coffee.

When: Ongoing

Courtesy of Stan's Donuts & Coffee

Coffee Deals on International Coffee Day Au Bon Pain

The deal: Grab a small drip coffee for just $1.

When: Through October 1 Tim Hortons

The deal: Order through the Tims app to get a medium hot or iced coffee for $.99. And you thought Tim Hortons was just for Canadians...

When: October 1-31 Stan's Donuts & Coffee

The deal: If you're ordering coffee online, you can take 50% off a coffee subscription. Shipping is available nationwide.

When: October 1 Peet's

The deal: Take 20% off beans at Peet's stores or online. If you're shopping online, you'll get 20% off everything on the site.

When: Through October 2 Atlas Coffee Club

The deal: The code "ATLASCOFFEEDAY22" will get you a free 12-ounce bag of single-origin coffee beans with a subscription.

When: Through October 2 Bean Box

The deal: Get a free 12-ounce bag of beans with any purchase when you use the code "FREECOFFEE."

When: Through October 1 Barnie's Coffee & Tea Co.

The deal: Take 25% off any online order of bagged coffee with the code "COFFEEWEEK." You'll also get free shipping on any order of at least $60.

When: September 29 - October 1 Coffee Blenders

The deal: It's offering 15% off online orders of its single-serve pour-over coffees.

When: Through October 2 Roasting Plant Coffee

The deal: Take 20% off any beans if you buy a pound or more. Use the code "RPCOFFEEDAY22."

When: September 29 - October 3

Local Deals on International Coffee Day Liberation Coffee House - Los Angeles, California

The deal: Buy any coffee and get a free "upsize" to celebrate the day.

When: October 1

Food Deals Available on International Coffee Day Carl's Jr. and Hardee's

The deal: Grab a Double Cheeseburger, California Classic Double Cheeseburger, or Bacon Double Cheeseburger for $2.99 all month.

When: Through October 30 Panera

The deal: MyPanera members get free baguette with any purchase made through the app.

When: October 1 Noodles & Company

The deal: If you're a Noodles Rewards member, you can grab a half-price entrée every weekend in October.

When: Friday-Sunday throughout October Jack in the Box

The deal: To celebrate the release of its pumpkin-spice Oreo shake, the Basic Witch Shake, you can use the code "ACTUALLYFALL" to get a free five-piece order of churros with any purchase of the Basic Witch Shake.

When: October 1-31 Streets of New York

The deal: The Arizona-based chain is offering a 16-inch one-topping pizza for $20 with the code "$20PIZZA." That's $3.80 off the usual price.

When: Through October 31 Pieology

The deal: Join Pie Life rewards in October and get a free one-topping thin pizza. After you join, you'll have seven days to redeem that reward.

When: Through October 31 Qdoba

The deal: Guac and queso are free with the purchase of any entrée.

When: Ongoing