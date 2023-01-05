A 'Friends'-Themed Coffee Creamer Is Coming to Stores Nationwide

While I'll never understand how Monica, Ross, Rachel, & Co. had the time (or for that matter, money) to spend their weekdays lounging around a coffee shop, I won't continue to question it. Instead let's talk about what really matters: recreating the Central Perk experience with your own pals.

International Delight is making that mission accessible—beyond those kitschy experiential fan pop-ups—with a limited-edition Central Perk coffee creamer in partnership with Warner Bros. The FRIENDS Manhattan Hazelnut Mocha creamer features hints of hazelnut, mocha, and "the excitement of Manhattan"—whatever that tastes like.

"FRIENDS is one of the most iconic and most-watched TV shows of all time. On a mission to deliver collaborations our consumers will love, the choice to create a creamer flavor inspired by FRIENDS couldn't have been any clearer," Vice President of Marketing Kallie Goodwin said in a press release. "As Americans are looking to recreate their favorite coffeehouse experiences at home more and more, International Delight Hazelnut Mocha creamer is Central Perk approved."

Now here's the real kicker: not only is it available on store shelves now (as in right now, nationwide), but there's also a zero-sugar iteration if that's in your New Year's resolution wheelhouse.

The FRIENDS creamer is actually International Delight's third collab with Warner Bros. In 2020, the brand unleashed a seasonal lineup inspired by Buddy the Elf, while just last year retailers welcomed a Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory-themed creamer.