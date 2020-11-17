International Delight's Giving 50 People 'Elf'-Style Home Mini-Makeovers

Companies are bringing the holiday contests this year. You’ve got Maker’s Mark’s Small Town Bright Lights competition, Truly Hard Seltzer’s call for nominations for free flights for essential workers, and now International Delight’s Ultimate Holiday Decorating Experience.

Together with the hit 2003 Ed Asner vehicle Elf, (or, more precisely, Warner Bros. Consumer Products) the coffee creamer company is conspiring to “Elf-ify” your own personal coffee corner this season.

“Inspired by Buddy the Elf and his unparalleled decorating skills, this at-home experience comes with magical décor that will make Buddy proud—from twinkling lights, sparkling garlands, paper snowflakes and a 'World's Best Cup of Coffee' sign, to mugs adorned with familiar Buddy quotes and those infamous six-inch ribbon curls,” an ID press release reads. “Lucky winners can also find International Delight's take on the four main food groups for elves: candy, candy canes, coffee, and creamer!”

From now through 11:59 pm MT on December 4, fill out this form and detail, in 200 characters or fewer, why your home needs a little extra brightness in these dark days of 2020. Fifty winners will score a holiday decorating kit worth about $400. Winners will be selected at random around December 7. And, for what it’s worth, there’s nothing in the fine print mandating that you use your kit in the kitchen.

The sweepstakes coincides with the release of International Delight’s seasonal coffee creamers: Caramel Waffle Cookie, Peppermint Mocha, and Frosted Sugar Cookie. Just be sure to hide them from the elf on your shelf.