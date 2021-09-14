New Reese's-Flavored Iced Coffee Is Hitting Grocery Stores

If iced coffee is your thing and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are also your thing, then you are in for a huge treat. International Delight is teaming up with Hershey’s to bring ready-to-drink Reese’s Iced Coffee to stores.

The dreamy collab blends Reese's iconic chocolate and peanut butter flavors with iced coffee. The resulting drink is sweet, decadent and probably similar in flavor to something you'd spend $6 for at a coffee chain.