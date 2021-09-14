New Reese's-Flavored Iced Coffee Is Hitting Grocery Stores
Chocolate and coffee lovers, this one's for you.
If iced coffee is your thing and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are also your thing, then you are in for a huge treat. International Delight is teaming up with Hershey’s to bring ready-to-drink Reese’s Iced Coffee to stores.
The dreamy collab blends Reese's iconic chocolate and peanut butter flavors with iced coffee. The resulting drink is sweet, decadent and probably similar in flavor to something you'd spend $6 for at a coffee chain.
"Reese's pairing of chocolate and peanut butter is iconic, and as the leader in iced coffee, we could not think of a better partner to bring a unique and decadent experience to fridges nationwide," Rebecca Grad, brand manager at International Delight Iced Coffee, said in a press release. "This sweet and creamy mashup is going to take iced coffee
andReese's lovers to tantalizing new levels."
The flavored iced coffee comes in 64-ounce cartons and retails for about $3.99, per the company. Reese’s Iced Coffee will be a permanent member of the International Delight family, arriving in stores nationwide in early October.