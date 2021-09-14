New Reese's-Flavored Iced Coffee Is Hitting Grocery Stores

Chocolate and coffee lovers, this one's for you.

By Janae Price

Published on 9/14/2021 at 6:16 PM

Glass Of Cold Coffee On Wood
Tomophafan/Shutterstock

If iced coffee is your thing and Reese's Peanut Butter Cups are also your thing, then you are in for a huge treat. International Delight is teaming up with Hershey’s to bring ready-to-drink Reese’s Iced Coffee to stores.

The dreamy collab blends Reese's iconic chocolate and peanut butter flavors with iced coffee. The resulting drink is sweet, decadent and probably similar in flavor to something you'd spend $6 for at a coffee chain.

Courtesy of International Delight

"Reese's pairing of chocolate and peanut butter is iconic, and as the leader in iced coffee, we could not think of a better partner to bring a unique and decadent experience to fridges nationwide," Rebecca Grad, brand manager at International Delight Iced Coffee, said in a press release. "This sweet and creamy mashup is going to take iced coffee

andReese's lovers to tantalizing new levels."

The flavored iced coffee comes in 64-ounce cartons and retails for about $3.99, per the company. Reese’s Iced Coffee will be a permanent member of the International Delight family, arriving in stores nationwide in early October.

Want more Thrillist? Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Pinterest, YouTube, TikTok, and Snapchat.

Janae Price is a News Staff Writer at Thrillist. She's a native New Yorker and loves all things cheese, K-pop, and culture. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @janae_larie.