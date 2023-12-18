Here Are the Current Lineups for 2024's Top International Music Festivals

The wide world of music festivals doesn't just exist within the confines of the US. Music festivals are an international pastime, and offer opportunities to turn your usual festival trip into a full adventure abroad. Whether that's going to the Caribbean for a seven-day electronic music festival or taking in the best of dancehall and reggae in London, these international festivals offer the chance to experience the rush of a music festival in a new way. Here are the lineups for some of the biggest and most exciting 2024 international music festivals announced so far, with information on dates, ticket prices, and locations. You'll find festivals celebrating a wide variety of genres—in cities, on beaches, and everywhere in between. All prices for the festivals are listed in US dollars—make sure to check the conversion rates when purchasing, as they are liable to change throughout the year depending on location of the festival. Check back regularly for updates on newly released lineups throughout the year. SXM

Courtesy of SXM

St. Martin

This festival, which dubs itself as the most beautiful festival in the world, is a seven-day-long festival on the Caribbean island of St. Martin between March 11-18, 2024. Headliners include Vintage Culture, Cassy, DJ Three, Culoe de Song, Konstantin Sibold, and Manda Moor. You can buy seven-day tickets starting at $425, and three-day weekend passes starting at $295. Book and explore the lineup here. Lollapalooza Argentina

Buenos Aires, Argentina

Lollapalooza Argentina 2024 will take place between March 15 and 17, in Buenos Aires at Hipodromo de San Isidro. Headliners will be Blink-182, SZA, Sam Smith, Arcade Fire, Feid, and Limp Bizkit. Based on the current exchange rate, three-day general admission passes are about $350. You can find more details about ticket prices and event details at www.lollapaloozaar.com. Lollapalooza Chile

Courtesy of Lollapalooza

Santiago, Chile

Lollapalooza Chile 2024 will take place between March 15 and 17 in Santiago at Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos. Headliners will be Blink-182, SZA, Sam Smith, Arcade Fire, Feid, and Limp Bizkit. Three-day general admission tickets are just under $400 at the current exchange rate. You can purchase tickets and explore the full lineup at Lollapaloozacl.com. Lollapalooza Brazil

Courtesy of Lollapalooza

São Paulo, Brazil

Lollapalooza Brazil 2024 will be in São Paulo at the Autodromo de Interlagos between March 22 and 24. Headliners will be Blink-182, SZA, Sam Smith, Arcade Fire, Paramore, Limp Bizkit, and Titãs Encontr. Three-day general admission tickets to the event are about $300, based on the current exchange rates. For more information about the event, head to lollapaloozabr.com. Terminal V

Courtesy of Terminal V

Edinburgh, Scotland

The UK's largest indoor techno event will take place in Edinburgh, Scotland, between April 13 and 14, 2024. There will be five stages featuring performances from Hannah Laing, DJ Daddy Trance, Nico Moreno, 999999999, Sara Landry, Charlie Sparks, Indira Paganotto, blk., OGUZ, Franck, and more. Two-day general admission tickets start at around $180 at the current exchange rate. You can book tickets and explore the lineup here. City Splash

Courtesy of City Splash

London, UK

Featuring some of the top dancehall and reggae music in the world, this single day festival will take place on May 27 at Brockwell Park in London. Headliners include Capleton, Beenie Man, Shenseea, Busy Signal, Anthony B, Black Sherif, Ding Dong, Libianca, Lojay, Queen Omega, and WSTRN. You can buy tickets starting at about $63 USD at the current exchange rate. You can explore the lineup and buy tickets here. Primavera Sound Barcelona

Courtesy of Primavera Sound

Barcelona, Spain

Primavera Sound in Barcelona, Spain will take place between May 29 and June 1, 2024. The headliners are Lana Del Rey, Pulp, SZA, Disclosure, FKA Twigs, Mitski, The National, Justice, and Vampire Weekend. Tickets start at around $289 with the current exchange rate. Explore the full lineup and buy tickets here. Primavera Sound Porto

Courtesy of Primavera Sound

Porto, Portugal

Primavera Sound in Porto, Portugal will take place between June 6-8, 2024 at Parque da Cidade. The lineup features SZA, PJ Harvey, Mitski, Lana Del Rey, Justice, Pulp, and The National. Additional performers will include Arca, Ethel Cain, and Kim Petras. Tickets start at $190 for three-day general admission passes, at the current exchange rate. You can explore ticket prices and the full lineup here. Hideout

Courtesy of Hideout

Zrce Beach, Croatia

Croatia is quickly becoming one of the top destinations for festivals and Hideout is one of the many reasons why. This electronic festival will take place between June 23-27, 2024 at Zrce Beach. Performers include Conducta, DJ EZ, Eliza Rose, Darius Syrossian, Kettama, Belters Only, Sam Divine, Shermanology, Sosa, and many more. A standard ticket is about $239 at the current exchange rate. You can explore the lineup and book tickets here. Balaton Sound

Courtesy of Balaton Sound

Zamardi, Hungary

This open air music festival will take place at Lake Balaton in Zamardi, Hungary between July 3-6, 2024. Headliners include Marshmello, Timmy Trumpet, Paul Kalkbrenner, and James Hype, with dozens more performances across the festival's multiple stages. Four day passes to the festival start around $252 at the current exchange rate. You can explore the lineup and buy tickets here.

