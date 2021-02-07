The Space Station Is Going to Fly Over the Super Bowl Tonight

There won't be many people able to watch the Super Bowl in-person this year. Though, seven more people than expected will (kind of) get a look at the game. The International Space Station (ISS) will pass over Tampa, Florida and Raymond James Stadium on Sunday, February 7.

The ISS will cut a pass through the midwest and over Florida while the game is in progress. The astronauts aboard the orbiting lab aren't going to be able to see much, but if you happen to be on the ground in the path of the ISS, you can look up and see the spacecraft cutting through the sky.

Though, to see the space station, you'll need clear skies. The below map from NASA has the ISS passing over Springfield, Missouri 6:11 pm CT and Memphis, Tennessee at 6:12 pm on a path for Florida with a pass over Tampa coming at 7:15 pm ET.