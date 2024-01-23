International Travel Could Surpass Pre-Pandemic Levels This Year

Even though Covid infection levels are currently spiking, that has not slowed down the demand for travel in 2024. While revenge travel has faded as the predominant trend, people are still finding plenty of inspiration and reasons to travel. And according to a new report from the United Nations’ World Tourism Organization, travel is forecast to reach pre-pandemic levels in 2024, and could even exceed 2019 numbers by 2%.

In 2023, international travel rates reached 88% of pre-pandemic levels, This translates into 1.3 billion international arrivals. The strongest regions for recovery included Africa and Europe, though the Middle East was the only region to see higher levels of tourism in 2023 than it saw in 2019. The Americas reached 90% of its pre-pandemic travel business, while Asia and the Pacific only reached 65% of its pre-pandemic level last year. The lower rebounding levels in Asia and the Pacific were caused by slower lifting of border restrictions compared to other parts of the world.

"The latest UNWTO data underscores tourism's resilience and rapid recovery, with pre-pandemic numbers expected by the end of 2024," said UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili in a statement about the data. "The rebound is already having a significant impact on economies, jobs, growth and opportunities for communities everywhere. These numbers also recall the critical task of progressing sustainability and inclusion in tourism development."

So, what does it mean for travelers that the industry will be reaching pre-pandemic levels of business in 2024? For starters, this likely means flight ticket prices will remain more stable throughout the year. CNN recently reported that flight prices are the lowest they've been since 2009, and a robust travel industry and healthy competition between flight carriers could keep them lower throughout 2024. That echoes expert advice Going shared with Thrillist just last week.

The continued recovery is also increasing the economic impact of the sector; 2024 is predicted to be an even more profitable year than 2023—and international tourism generated $1.4 trillion in 2023. Big drivers for international tourism in 2024 will include simplified visa processes in the Middle East and Africa, continued interest in travel to Asia and the Pacific, the addition of Romania and Bulgaria to the Schengen zone, and the draw of the Paris Summer Olympics.

But even with the growth, it won't be a free-for-all. The report indicates that most travelers will be seeking out budget-oriented experiences and good value for money spent, and will be more conscious about incorporating sustainable practices into their trips.