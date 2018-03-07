McDonald’s Is Flipping Its Arches Upside Down to Make a Big Statement

McDonald's golden arches are a totem of American fast food culture and industry domination, known to anyone who's ever wolfed down a cheeseburger or ordered a happy meal. So why are they hanging upside down?
A McDonald's outpost in Lynwood, California recently flipped the brand's steadfast logo on its head in honor of International Women's Day on Thursday, March 8. If you're a keen observer of letters and words, you'll notice the inverted "M" forms a "W," symbolizing the day of recognition for women worldwide.
Some bystanders have been a little confused by the sign.
The endeavor doesn't stop with the humble restaurant in California, though. A McDonald's spokesperson told Business Insider that the company plans on flipping its logo all across the internet on Thursday, outfitting its social media channels with W's instead of the ubiquitous arches.
"In celebration of women everywhere, and for the first time in our brand history, we flipped our iconic arches for International Women's Day in honor of the extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere and especially in our restaurants," McDonald's Chief Diversity Officer Wendy Lewis said in a statement.
The burger conglomerate will also be giving away some Women's Day swag, like special "packaging, crew shirts and hats and bag stuffers" to commemorate the occasion.
After that, the arches will flip back to their normal orientation, although they're likely to convince some people that they're living in a strange, alternative universe where the golden arches are no longer arched.
