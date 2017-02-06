The Internet Brutally Roasted Tom Brady During the Super Bowl

When the game started, it was not Tom Brady's Super Bowl and the internet loved it. In the end, he'd get the last laugh with the biggest comeback in NFL history, but that doesn't mean they weren't laughs to be had from people reveling in Brady's first-half struggles.

Brady's first half ended with a pick-six and a failed march down the field that only generated three points. Instead of disappointment resounding on social media there was unbridled glee. The citizens of social media rejoiced in Brady's misfortune.

Even publications had to jump into the fray, in part because the Patriots quarterback, arguably the greatest of all-time at this point, has rarely failed so miserably on a big stage. (Though, we did already know that no one wanted the Patriots to win the game.)