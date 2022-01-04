Everything to Know About the 24-Hour Traffic Jam on I-95

Kichigin/Shutterstock

For the past 24 hours or so, Interstate 95 (also known as I-95) has been a waking nightmare. Thousands of drivers have been—and remain—gridlocked on a 50-mile stretch of road running through Virginia. According to the Associated Press, the traffic jam began on Monday morning. On Tuesday morning, government workers were still working to reach and free drivers. Here's what to know about the unbelievable situation. What caused the I-95 traffic jam? A blizzard caused tractor-trailers to jackknife in ice and snow on Monday, blocking entire sections of the I-95. Behind the stranded trucks, other vehicles were unable to back up or drive forward, leaving them caught for hours without access to water, fuel, or food. The National Weather Service had previously warned that the blizzard could cause dangerous driving conditions. Between seven to 11 inches fell in the area where the traffic jam occurred. Adding to the difficulty, traffic cameras went down when parts of the state lost power because of the severe weather. What is being done about the traffic jam? By Monday at 3:30 pm, the AP reported that over 2,000 calls had been made to Virginia State Troopers reporting accidents and stranded vehicles. Investigative reporter Jim DeFede was one of the many people trapped on the road and has been sharing his experience on Twitter.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) announced that the agency is working to remedy the catastrophe. "We know many travelers have been stuck on Interstate 95 in our region for extraordinary periods of time over the past 24 hours, in some cases since Monday morning. This is unprecedented," said Marcie Parker, a VDOT engineer. "In addition to clearing the trucks, we are treating for snow and several inches of ice that has accumulated around them to ensure that when the lanes reopen, motorists can safely proceed to their destination." Virginia governor Ralph Northam tweeted that multiple government agencies are responding to the situation. "State and local emergency personnel are continuing to clear downed trees, assist disabled vehicles, and re-route drivers," Northam wrote.

Why is this I-95 traffic jam such a big deal? Well, the obvious and most pressing reason is that people have been trapped in freezing temperatures for hours, some for more than a day. Many travelers were returning from holiday vacations and had already been traveling for some time when they got stuck. So the harsh weather, a lack of access to food, water, and medicine, and the possibility of running out of gas or experiencing a breakdown created a volatile environment. To make matters worse, emergency vehicles were unable to navigate into the horde of cars in some areas because of how tightly vehicles were packed together. Senator Tim Kaine was one of the many people trapped on the road. He shared on Twitter that he had been trapped for over 19 hours, in what was usually a two-hour commute between Virginia and Washington D.C.

An NBC News correspondent named Josh Lederman was also stuck in the chaos and shared his experiences on the Today Show—from his car. "You really start to think if there was a medical emergency, someone that was out of gas and out of heat—you know it's 26 degrees and there's no way that anybody can get to you in this situation," he said. The I-95 is the longest North-South highway in the United States, connecting the East Coast from Florida to the Canadian border of Maine. It is one of the major transit routes in the US for personal and commercial traffic. And right now, it is impassable. As of this writing, the US Department of Transportation announced that it is monitoring the situation. No state or federal agency has given a solid estimate of when the roadway will be cleared.

