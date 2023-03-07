Intrepid Travel Is Launching 2 New Women-Only Trips to Fight Travel Inequity

Traveling solo as a woman can be intimidating. Safety concerns, women's health needs, and the lack of travel experiences catered to women are only some of the hindrances female travelers face when considering embarking on a new trip.

The number of women looking for positive, equitable change in travel is not to be overlooked. Intrepid Travel, a small-group adventure travel company, just released findings from a recent survey conducted among 2,027 US adults aged 18 and older, and found that a whopping 83% of women ages 18 to 34 wish that the travel industry created more experiences tailored specifically for women.

When considering what an authentic travel experience entails—including a possibly remote location, an unfamiliar culture, and even language barriers—it isn't surprising to learn that women want to stick together when away from home. Take feeling safe and protected, for example. Of all women surveyed, 64% of them listed safety as the most important factor influencing their travel decision.

The comfort of being safe when traveling has largely to do with who you decide to share the trip with, too. According to Intrepid Travel's study, this is a greatly important factor for women, and 93% of women surveyed agreed on the importance of feeling comfortable with other travelers on a group tour.

Nowadays, it doesn't have to be that difficult to travel as a woman. In 2018, Intrepid Travel launched its collection of Women's Expeditions, which are the company's category of female-only experiences. These journeys, which help travelers engage with authentic cultures across the globe and support employment opportunities for women, are led entirely by female leaders. They strive to both celebrate and empower women by offering a solution to the common gender-related issues that arise when traveling as a woman. The initiative has been hugely successful.

"Embracing equity is a fundamental part of Intrepid Travel's mission, and our Women's Expeditions highlight our efforts to create employment opportunities for females from all walks of life, while facilitating meaningful connections," Jenny Gray, Intrepid Travel's Senior Product Manager (who created the trips) said in a statement provided to Thrillist. "This tour range has been our most popular in Intrepid's 30+ year history, proving that this kind of representation and experience is in demand by women."