You Can Now Test Out the Newest iPhone Software Before Its Official Launch

In late June, Apple unveiled a number of iOS 14 features headed to iPhones this fall. But if you absolutely can't wait to get access to the new and improved Siri, revamped Messages, and those fancy digital car keys -- among other things -- then good news: the tech giant will let you beta test its software update well before the official launch.

You can access the early preview for free (I'll get to how in a minute), but you've gotta be prepared for bugs because, you know, it's a beta version of the software. The update will likely be a blow to your battery life, certain apps might not function as they did (or at all, for that matter), and restarts are all but inevitable. But if you're still down to give iOS 14 a go, you'll score access to major feature upgrades, as well.

"iOS 14 transforms the most iconic elements of the iPhone experience, starting with the biggest update we’ve ever made to the Home Screen," senior vice president of software engineering Craig Federighi said in a statement. "With beautifully redesigned widgets on the Home Screen, the App Library that automatically organizes all of your apps, and App Clips that are fast and easy to discover, iPhone becomes even more powerful and easier to use."

To download the software, you'll first need to ensure your device is compatible. The iOS 14 update is only available on the iPhone 6S or newer. From there, you'll wanna head over to Apple's beta software program website and sign up, it'll then prompt you to choose your device and download.

Just be sure to back up your technology before the download -- these early phase softwares are known to be black holes for your data, CNet reports. You don't wanna lose those 12,338 photos you've taken of your dog, now do you.

