A Family Found Their Cat on Facebook 3 Years After It Vanished

Ann Kandis and her family had all but given up hope of ever seeing their cat again. Noodles, just a year old when it disappeared from the family's farm in Iowa, seemingly vanished without a trace. The cat was gone for three years when, by chance, Kandis spotted it on social media spending time with an unlikely friend.

In 2018, after Noodles went missing, Kandis searched for her family's beloved pet everywhere, even putting up fliers and posting on social media. One such post, featured on the Quad City Area Lost and Found Pets site, included several photos of the cat. In the post, Kandis revealed that Noodles had apparently jumped into her father's car as he was leaving, only to bolt when her father heard a noise and opened the trunk to check it out.

Years passed without so much as a sighting. Then, on Christmas Eve 2021, Kandis found him, The Quad-City Times reports. Her brother-in-law happened to mention a woman who loves horses as much as Kandis does and who also owns a horse trailer just like hers. Kandis looked her up online and found that her daughter and the woman's daughter had shown horses together. So many coincidences.

And here's another one: Upon closer inspection of the woman's Facebook page, Kandis saw none other than Noodles mugging it up with one of the woman's horses.

According to Kandis, Noodles had always had an affinity for horses, and would often spend hours perched on their backs.

"A (Facebook) post came up from November 2018 and it said, 'Does anybody know this cat?' And it's a picture of a cat sitting on a horse—her horse. That was a clue when I found him. She said he's very friendly, he's fixed and they were looking for his home. So I messaged her on Christmas Eve and said, 'Hey, do you still have that cat? That's got to be Noodles.' And she still had him; she kept him this whole time. She said he bonded with her and her family because he's so friendly."

Kandis and her son drove over to the woman's house, and, upon arrival, were greeted by Noodles.

"The cat came right up to us, and I said, that's the cat. That is our cat," Kandis told The Quad-City Times.

Kandis, an emergency room doctor, said finding Noodles brought her major relief. She noted that the pandemic had been extra stressful on her as she has been working on the front lines at a local hospital. She called the reunion "a good thing for my mental health," but couldn't bring herself to take the cat—now called Max—away from his new family.

"Where they live is less than 5 miles from our house," she said. "He's the only barn cat there, and I thought it would be too traumatic. I love that cat too much. Cats are hard to reintroduce into a group, and I didn't want him running off. He's got a good gig, and she is taking good care of him. I have visitation rights. I didn't bring him home because I know he's being well cared for and they're very good people."

Kandis added, "It was best for the cat; he's got new horses he can sit on."

She updated her original Facebook post, announcing to the lost pets group that she and her furry friend had been reunited.

"He has been found! After 3 years!!!! It can happen. We are so happy! Never give up hope," she wrote.