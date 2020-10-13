Apple's New iPhones Won't Come With Power Adapters, EarPods in the Box

We've all been waiting with bated breath for details on Apple's 2020 iPhone lineup, because even after more than two dozen iterations of the iPhone over the years, we need the latest and greatest. This go around, however, the new phones will come without a few key accessories. All four models in the iPhone 12 lineup will not include a power charger or wired EarPods for environmental reasons.

If you search your junk drawers and old coat pockets, this might not be the end of the world. Personally, I've got four spare chargers around the house and long ago upgraded to a pair of AirPods. Plus, it's all part of Apple's mission to reduce carbon emissions. According to Apple, cutting production of the additional products, as well as the subsequent ability to ship in a smaller box, will play a significant role in the company's environmental goals. Apple estimates that it will reduce 2 million metric tons of carbon annually as a result -- a savings number that would equal 450,000 fewer cars on the road.