Apple's New iPhones Won't Come With Power Adapters, EarPods in the Box
Apple is working to cut back on carbon emissions.
We've all been waiting with bated breath for details on Apple's 2020 iPhone lineup, because even after more than two dozen iterations of the iPhone over the years, we need the latest and greatest. This go around, however, the new phones will come without a few key accessories. All four models in the iPhone 12 lineup will not include a power charger or wired EarPods for environmental reasons.
If you search your junk drawers and old coat pockets, this might not be the end of the world. Personally, I've got four spare chargers around the house and long ago upgraded to a pair of AirPods. Plus, it's all part of Apple's mission to reduce carbon emissions. According to Apple, cutting production of the additional products, as well as the subsequent ability to ship in a smaller box, will play a significant role in the company's environmental goals. Apple estimates that it will reduce 2 million metric tons of carbon annually as a result -- a savings number that would equal 450,000 fewer cars on the road.
Company vice president Lisa Jackson noted in Tuesday's announcement that 2 billion power adapters already exist globally, which means providing more in each and every iPhone package would be wasteful. Especially as consumers move towards wireless charging options.
"This is a huge leap for iPhone, bringing the best 5G experience in the market and delivering our most advanced technologies to users who want the absolute most from their iPhone," senior vice president of worldwide marketing Greg Joswiak said in a press release. "Each generation of iPhone has changed what we expect from a smartphone, and now with 5G, iPhone 12 Pro provides a new generation of performance."
The box will, however, will include a USB-C to Lightning charging cable. And if you still need the power adapter or wired headphones, you can just pick up a pair separately. Though, yes, you'll have to cough up the extra bucks.
