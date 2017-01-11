Now Some iPhone 6 Devices Are Reportedly Exploding

The Samsung Galaxy Note7 met an untimely demise due to its longstanding exploding battery issues, and Apple customers in China are reportedly complaining of a similar situation belying their iPhone 6 and 6s mobile devices.

Yes, you heard that correctly, iPhones can explode, too. There’s apparently been eight recorded incidents of the device randomly igniting between September 1 and November 30, according to a report compiled by the Shanghai Consumer Council, a watchdog group led by a Chinese government official.

In light of the allegations, Apple delivered a statement, noting that “thermal events,” (a.k.a. explosions), are now the subject of a company investigation. Apple continued, saying: “The units we’ve analyzed so far have clearly shown that external physical damage happened to them which led to the thermal event. We treat safety as a top priority and have found no cause for concern with these products.”