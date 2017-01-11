News

The iPhone's 7's Battery Lasts Way Longer

As evidenced by the shackle of your charging cable or the expensive battery case you had to buy just to get through the day, it's more than safe to say the iPhone has long been lacking in the battery performance department. Well, that's finally about to change in a meaningful way with the sharp new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Apple unveiled the new, headphone jack-less iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus at its keynote presentation in San Francisco on Wednesday, and announced that both would feature significantly improved battery life over the previous generation of phones along with other key features like a water-resistant enclosure, dramatically improved cameras, and more storage. As Apple SVP of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller explained at the event, the iPhone 7 will give you about two more hours -- and in some cases even more than two hours -- of additional battery life compared to the iPhone 6s. The iPhone 7 Plus will get about an hour of additional battery life over the iPhone 6s Plus. 

So far, it's unclear how much bigger Apple made the physical batteries in the new phones, but Schiller said the improved battery performance can also be attributed to the new, super-efficient A10 Fusion chip. Thankfully, Apple created a helpful chart detailing the estimated battery life for your real-word usage, via its official tech specs page:

The bottom line: meaningfully improved battery life. Finally. 

Tony Merevick is Cities News Editor at Thrillist and has never had a problem with his iPhone battery life. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @tonymerevick.

