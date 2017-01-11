The iPhone's 7's Battery Lasts Way Longer

As evidenced by the shackle of your charging cable or the expensive battery case you had to buy just to get through the day, it's more than safe to say the iPhone has long been lacking in the battery performance department. Well, that's finally about to change in a meaningful way with the sharp new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus.

Apple unveiled the new, headphone jack-less iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus at its keynote presentation in San Francisco on Wednesday, and announced that both would feature significantly improved battery life over the previous generation of phones along with other key features like a water-resistant enclosure, dramatically improved cameras, and more storage. As Apple SVP of Worldwide Marketing Phil Schiller explained at the event, the iPhone 7 will give you about two more hours -- and in some cases even more than two hours -- of additional battery life compared to the iPhone 6s. The iPhone 7 Plus will get about an hour of additional battery life over the iPhone 6s Plus.