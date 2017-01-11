Watching an iPhone 7 Get Covered in Rubber Is Bizarrely Satisfying

It takes all of about three days for a new smartphone's release for somebody to figure out dumb and bizarre ways to break it. The iPhone 7 is no exception -- but these one's a little different. OK, a lot different.

In what amounts to iPhone 7 rubber mummification porn, the YouTube channel TechRax decided it was a worthwhile idea to pour silicone rubber all over an iPhone 7 -- and not just the brand-spanking new Apple phone, but its power box and lightning cable, too, all stuffed inside the phone's box.

After about 5 hours, the rubber gets peeled off -- you'll just have to watch to see whether or not the phone's a goner. Actually, spoiler alert: it's fine, unlike when the same guy drilled a hole where the headphone jack used to be.