Tons of Idiots Ruined Their iPhone 7s because of this Bogus Headphone Hack Video

In all fairness, Maksimuk -- who goes by TechRax on YouTube -- isn’t that bad of a guy. On Twitter, he makes it fairly obvious that his main exploit is “smashing technology for your pleasure.” So enter his domain at your own risk.

But unwitting YouTubers -- and presumably many of them, judging by the 36,000 comments underneath the video -- weren’t the only ones duped: Websites promoted the gag, following Maksimuk’s jest that the iPhone 7 maintains a hidden socket on its left side that can be converted into a headphone jack. All you need, Maksimuk claimed in the video, is a vice to hold the phone in place.