Apple Replaced the iPhone Headphone Jack with a Piece of Plastic That Does Nothing

In disemboweling the iphone 7, iFixit writes: "In place of the headphone jack, we find a component that seems to channel sound from outside the phone into the microphone... or from the Taptic Engine out."

But looks can be deceiving. The post continues, in reference to the speaker grill: “No fancy electronics here, just some well-designed acoustics and molded plastic," they write.

Molded plastic? Really?

This is all part of CEO Tim Cook’s vision of Apple leading a “wireless future” across the tech sphere. The Guardian notes that the removal of the headphone jack isn’t necessarily all for nought. The absence of the component frees up room for the phone’s taptic engine -- which allows your device to vibrate -- and creates room for a larger battery.