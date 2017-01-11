Will This Pumpkin Save an iPhone 7 from a 100FT Drop?

Unless you've fortified your shiny new iPhone with a bulky protective case, one bad drop from just a few feet can result in disaster, or at least another expensive trip to an Apple store. So, when an iPhone 7 falls 100ft from the top of a building with nothing but a pumpkin full of candy corn as protection, there's no way it'll survive, right? Well, the gravity-crazed maniacs over at GizmoSlip recently found out in a new, Halloween-themed video.

Watch as the dudes pick up a decent-size pumpkin, carve it open, and shove a perfectly good iPhone 7 into its sinewy guts before filling it with none other than candy corn. Or, you can skip to the action (about the 2:45 mark of the video), when the "Halloween special" is finally put to the test. After a brief countdown, the video's host throws the protective pumpkin off the top of a building, resulting in an approximately 100ft fall and -- best of all -- a spectacular splatter on the pavement below. Good luck explaining that one to AppleCare...