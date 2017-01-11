Will This Pumpkin Save an iPhone 7 from a 100FT Drop?

Unless you've fortified your shiny new iPhone with a bulky protective case, one bad drop from just a few feet can result in disaster, or at least another expensive trip to an Apple store. So, when an iPhone 7 falls 100ft from the top of a building with nothing but a pumpkin full of candy corn as protection, there's no way it'll survive, right? Well, the gravity-crazed maniacs over at GizmoSlip recently found out in a new, Halloween-themed video.
Watch as the dudes pick up a decent-size pumpkin, carve it open, and shove a perfectly good iPhone 7 into its sinewy guts before filling it with none other than candy corn. Or, you can skip to the action (about the 2:45 mark of the video), when the "Halloween special" is finally put to the test. After a brief countdown, the video's host throws the protective pumpkin off the top of a building, resulting in an approximately 100ft fall and -- best of all -- a spectacular splatter on the pavement below. Good luck explaining that one to AppleCare...
The ridiculous experiment comes from the same dudes who wrapped an iPad Pro in pizza and tossed it form a similar height, among other cringeworthy exercises in consumer technology destruction. We won't spoil the fat of the iPhone for you, but we will say the candy-filled pumpkin impact explosion is extremely satisfying to see, especially in slow motion. Check out the full video above to see what happens. It's actually pretty damn surprising.
