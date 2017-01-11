The iPhone 7 is Reportedly Making Strange Hissing Sounds

As of now, though, the actual reason for the hissing noise is unknown, and speculation is running wild on the web. Many people, such as Ars Technica’s Stephen Anthony, are chalking the noise up to coil whine -- which occurs when electrical components create an audible sound after over processing. To be fair, it’s the same noise that any desktop computer or laptop makes, although hearing the noise from a smartphone is weird. Some message boards are swarming with complaints of "freaky noise."

As Anthony indicates, the issue could also stem from radio frequency interference with the phone’s audio system -- which has undergone an extreme makeover since the headphone jack was removed. The Verge notes that the noise might stem from the phone’s A10 processor, which is bigger and more powerful than ever before.