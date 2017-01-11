Pro Photographers Share How to Get the Most Out of the iPhone 7 Plus' Portrait Mode

Even before Apple officially announced the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus this fall, it was clear the latter (and bigger) phone's flagship dual-lens camera and depth-of-field effect would be one of the greatest new features from the tech giant in years. Although the new feature, Portrait mode, is still in beta almost three months later, Apple just shared a handful of quick tips from professional photographers on Tuesday to help you get the most out of it right now.

The pro shooters range from celebrity portrait photographer to globetrotting travel photographers, each providing simple insights on how you can wield your shiny piece of technology to take better -- and, hopefully -- stunning photos. After all, you paid at least $769 for the damn thing, so you should probably put it to good use.