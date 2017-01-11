Apple Didn't Make Enough of the iPhone 7 Plus and People Are Pissed

The iPhone 7 hit the market today, capping off a week of snafus that saw people lambast Apple across the Internet. Despite decrying the rollout of iOS 10 and skewering the company's AirPod headphones, now on sale for $159, plenty of customers still woke up this morning to get their paws on the newest device -- only to discover the iPhone 7 Plus is sold out in Apple stores worldwide.

Despite the news, which was reported pretty heavily yesterday, many Apple customers were somewhat left in the dark, and the internet provides ample proof.