News

Apple Didn't Make Enough of the iPhone 7 Plus and People Are Pissed

By Published On 09/16/2016 By Published On 09/16/2016
iPhone 7 Plus Shortage
Shutterstock
More From iPhone Palooza

related

The Best iPhone 7 Cases for Every Budget

related

Watching an iPhone 7 Get Covered in Rubber Is Bizarrely Satisfying

related

9 Ridiculously Useful iOS 10 Features You Probably Haven't Noticed Yet

related

There's a Massive Privacy Problem With the iOS 10 Lock Screen

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

The iPhone 7 hit the market today, capping off a week of snafus that saw people lambast Apple across the Internet. Despite decrying the rollout of iOS 10 and skewering the company's AirPod headphones, now on sale for $159, plenty of customers still woke up this morning to get their paws on the newest device -- only to discover the iPhone 7 Plus is sold out in Apple stores worldwide.

Despite the news, which was reported pretty heavily yesterday, many Apple customers were somewhat left in the dark, and the internet provides ample proof. 

Reddit is particularly awash with accounts of headaches at the Apple store. 

Comment from discussion Had a reservation at 8am. Left empty handed as my phone was not in the store..

Apple noted yesterday that some partner locations -- such as your local Verizon or ATT stores -- would have limited stock of the 7 Plus. However, many people were disappointed upon entering carrier stores this morning. Some, like Redditor Nadine824, slept outside, waiting 9 hours on the street for a phone that failed to materialize (!). 

Comment from discussion AT&T corporate stores don't any iPhone 7 Plus models at launch....

Some were denied phones even after having longstanding reservations. Redditor t00w00t tells of having a reservation vanish at the last second, and a glut of commiserating comments follow: 

Comment from discussion Reserved iPhone was never available for pickup.

Some people met the dearth of 7 Pluses with a shoulder shrug, leaving lines at the Apple Store and sparing themselves the headache:

Comment from discussion No 7+ available at retailers in USA.

There's also a wait period for those who've placed online orders of the phone. Some people are facing a period of 2-3 weeks, while those who've pined for the Jet Black 7 Plus might be receiving their gadgets in November, the company has said. 

For what it's worth, some cities seem to be getting the hint. Reports from Southern California suggest that lines outside of Apple Stores and partner locations are sparse, despite a general air of enthusiasm. An image from Costa Mesa's Apple Store this morning bolsters that claim: 

Despite the grievances of people who absolutely can't live without Apple's newest device, it's likely the company will produce ample stock in due time. Whether or not they can keep currying favor with their clientele is another question, especially if the latest hearsay comes to fruition. 

Other Stuff You'll Like In iPhone Palooza

related

READ MORE
Apple Still Hasn't Fixed the iPhone's Biggest Problem
iPhonepalooza

related

READ MORE
Apple Already Admitted the Jet Black iPhone 7 Will Be Covered in Scratches
iPhonepalooza

related

READ MORE
The New iOS 10 Frees Up Over 4 Gigs of Space on Your iPhone
iPhonepalooza

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like