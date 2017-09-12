You'll Have to Wait Until November for the iPhone X

Apple officially unveiled the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X on Tuesday, during an event chock-full of new feature announcements like wireless charging, improved camera capabilities, and more. But let’s face it, perhaps the most important details of the day are when and where you can finally get your hands on the damn gadgets.
As it has in previous years, Apple will start selling the new phones several days after first announcing them. Here's what you need to know:
The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus
The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, the iterative upgrades to the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus of last year, will start hitting stores on Friday, September 22, packed with new features like wireless charging, improved camera capabilities, and what Apple describes as an all-new design. Apple will start taking pre-orders for the device on Friday, September 15.
The iPhone X
Despite numerous rumors suggesting the top-of-the-line iPhone would be delayed, Apple pulled through and will unleash the slick new phone alongside the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus on November 3. The company will start taking pre-orders for the iPhone X on October 27.
All said, you might as well get in line at your local Apple store now.
