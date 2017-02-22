The iPhone 8’s Face-Scanning Feature Will Totally Change How You Take Photos

The analyst also predicts it'll be used in existing and forthcoming augmented and virtual reality games, where a player could upload their own 3D-scanned visage to customize whatever character they're controlling. It would also likely allow you to create more realistic avatars of yourself for all manner of apps and services, and possibly even be used in tandem with the stealth AR eyewear Apple's expected to launch later this year.

Of course, until it's unveiled, there's no telling what exactly this new camera system will be capable of. However, the report also claims that Apple is years ahead of Android when it comes 3D algorithms, meaning no matter what, there will likely be at least a few 3D-related features unique to the new iPhone for a while.