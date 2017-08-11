Entertainment

This Silent Song Will Stop Your iPhone From Autoplaying Terrible Music

It strikes without warning. The first song in your iTunes library -- one invariably starting with the letter A that you haven't listened to in ages -- is the first track to automatically play once you plug your phone into your car's stereo system. It might be a track you haven't listened to since middle school, therefore causing chilling flashbacks. Hell, it might even be Lenny Kravitz' version of "American Woman." (The late '90s were a strange time.) 

Although an insignificant technical glitch that comes with owning an iPhone, this annoying issue was recently resolved by resident man-on-the-internet Samir Nezrahi, who engineered a glorious ten-minute track of silence titled "A a a a a Very Good Song."   

Given the song's title (remember, it's "A a a a a Very Good Song"), it'll register at the top of your iTunes library, hopefully giving you the freedom -- and silence -- necessary to find the right tunes without encountering any weird remnants of your musical past. The track is available on Apple Music for 99 cents, which might be the most expensive price tag for ten minutes of silence ever brought to market.

But it's really genius in its simplicity. And after all, when it comes to serenity, it's a price that can't be beat for a song that's (as of Thursday afternoon) no. 82 on iTunes top selling charts

