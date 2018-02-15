This Single-Character Text Message Will Seriously Screw Up Your iPhone

Discomforting news for iPhone users: Another alarming iOS sofware bug has emerged, and it's capable of wreaking havoc on your messaging apps with a single character text message. The new software glitch, which follows a long line of predecessors, was discovered by the Italian tech blog Mobile World and later tested by The Verge, which demonstrated its effect in a video.
The bug works quickly and effectively. After receiving a text message containing a single character from the Indian language Telugu, the Messages app on iPhones running iOS 11.2.5 will instantly crash. Receiving the message on third-party messaging apps like Facebook Messenger, What'sApp, Gmail, and Outlook for iOS has an identical effect. Occasionally, the message restarts the iOS springboard, prompting users to re-enter their passcode.
While Skype and Telegram seem to have been spared, other native apps baked into iOS, like Safari, Notes, and even the App Store are likely to crash upon receipt of the message.
The only fix, apparently, is to delete the corrosive message thread. First, though, you'll need a friend to send you a text, to reverse the bug's endless loop of crashing your Messages app. Deleting the bug from a desktop messages app might work too, according to Mashable.
The issue presents another headache for Apple, which has been the recipient of a string of notable iOS bugs in recent years. Last month, an innocuous-seeming Github URL spread among iPhone users, causing phones to freeze and occasionally restart. The "chaiOS" link was quickly scrubbed from Github, although the event sounded alarm bells pointing to the apparent vulnerability one of the world's most popular smartphones.
The tech giant's forthcoming iOS 11.3, which is still in beta and is expected to be released this spring, seems to be the only software immune to the current bug.
