It’ll Cost You an Extra $75 to Use a Major New iPhone Feature

The new iPhone X made quite a splash this week, not just for showcasing some seriously game-changing tech like Face ID and better cameras, but also for earning the distinction of being the most expensive iPhone Apple's ever launched, with a starting price of $999. However, it turns out that you'll have to shell out $75 more on special accessories if you want to take advantage of one of the best new features, fast charging.
Not cool, Apple. Not cool.
All three of the new iPhones -- the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X -- support the new "fast charging" capability that juices your phone to 50% in just 30 minutes, but as several outlets have reported, it only works when the device is charged with a USB-C charger. Apple spells this out in the fine print under the official tech specs for the new phones, but made no mention of this catch during its keynote event earlier this week.
As you may recall, USB-C is Apple's new favored port/charging cable for new MacBook Pros, thanks to its incredibly fast throughput between devices (it facilitates a much better connection than traditional USBs or old-school MagSafe power adapters). In order to charge your iPhone via USB-C, you'll actually need both a USB-C to Lightning cable and a USB-C Power adapter, neither of which come included in the box with any iPhone model. That means in order to charge up lickety-split, you have to purchase those separately, and they definitely aren't cheap. On Apple.com, the cable and adapter cost $25 and $49, respectively. Damn.
Of course, every new iPhone does come with the standard Lightning charging cable, which will recharge your phone just fine, albeit at "normal" speed. However, to ask people to pony up quadruple digits for a phone that doesn't even come with everything it needs to perform all its advertised functions seems a bit crooked.
