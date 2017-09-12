The iPhone X Packs a Bigger Screen Than the iPhone 8 Plus on a Smaller Body

Out of all the big new features Apple packed into its game-changing new iPhone X, the phone's stunning edge-to-edge OLED display is easily the biggest. In fact, it's the biggest screen the company has ever packed into an iPhone in its 10-year history. And yet, the iPhone X itself is actually smaller than the iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone 7 Plus in terms of height and width.
Images of the iPhone X reveal how Apple did it. Instead of putting bezels -- mostly empty space -- at the top and bottom of the screen, the company filled that space with even more display, which Apple has dubbed the Super Retina Display. The designers even killed the Home button you've relied on for years to navigate your phone in favor of the seemingly endless display. In other words, they put even more screen on the phone, but without bloating its overall form factor.
Apple's website offers a handy comparison of the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X's screen sizes as well as their overall weight and dimensions. As you can see, the iPhone X boasts a 5.8in display, while the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus come with 4.7in and 5.5in displays, respectively.
While the iPhone X features a slightly bigger display than the iPhone 8 Plus, it measures only 5.65in by 2.79in compared to the iPhone 8 Plus' 6.24in by 3.07in. However, the iPhone X is still bigger than the smallest of the new phones, the iPhone 8, which comes in at 5.45in by 2.65in.
Why is this important? If you've ever struggled to hold an iPhone 7 Plus, the iPhone X will likely be significantly easier to grasp, and type on, too. Game-changing, indeed.
Check back for more updates on everything you need to know about the big Apple announcements, including the differences between iPhone 8 and iPhone X, when you can pre-order them, the price tag, the new iPhone colors, the iPhone X camera, the new Apple TV 4K and more.
